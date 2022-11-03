Pakistan: Shot Imran Khan because he misleads people, says shooter

Gujranwala (Pakistan): The gunman who was caught after an attempted assasination of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, has said that he tried to kill the PTI leader because he is “misleading people”.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at and injured on Thursday at a protest rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to local media reports. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

One of the attackers was caught by the crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suppoters and handed over to the police.

“Imran Khan is misleading people,” the attacker told the media.

He also claimed to be acting alone and said that he came to the spot on his motorbike which he parked at a nearby shop.

🚨I wanted to kill Imran Khan only, attacker told Media. pic.twitter.com/1EaE1o7q6h — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg and being helped into an SUV, after intermittent firing during his protest march in Gujranwala.

Later, the police shifted him to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container truck he was riding at the time of the attack and he was taken to a local hospital.

Scenes of chaos and confusion broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after several gunshots were fired, local channel Geo News reported. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Imran Khan was hit in the right leg. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and the police have shifted him to an unknown location.

According to the local media, several people attending the rally are believed to be injured. Initially, the local media reported that Khan was safe while other people were injured. But, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

Reports have emerged that several PTI leaders including Imran Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed were also injured in the attack.

