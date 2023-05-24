Pakistan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi put under house arrest for 15 days
Pakistan's former foreign minister Qureshi and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were rearrested from outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday after the Islamabad High Court had ordered their release
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema have been put under house arrest for 15 days. This comes amid Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government’s crackdown against the Imran Khan-led party.
The PTI leaders have been put under house arrest under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3, ARY News reported.
Qureshi said, “I am not leaving the party. I am with the party, and I will stay with the party”.
(With inputs from agencies)
