Pakistan: Severe gas shortage continues to haunt Karachi
While the demand for gas is more than 1,250 mmcfd, the Sui Southern Gas Company is supplying less than 900mmcfd to the province
Karachi: Citizens in Pakistan’s Karachi are facing a severe shortage of gas due to unannounced and prolonged gas loadshedding in several areas, local media reports.
While the demand for gas is more than 1,250 mmcfd, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is supplying less than 900mmcfd to the province, ARY News reported.
In areas like Landhi, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and North Nazimabad, gas supply was completed suspended for past day.
Meanwhile, other areas severely affected by gas load-shedding are Sir Syed Town, New Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Railway Colony, Rashid Minhas Road, Federal B Area, Gadap and Kathore, ARY News reported.
Several residents in Karachi have complained that gas is being supplied for a too little time with extremely low pressure making it difficult to cook food.
‘Gas utilities fail to control system losses’
Pakistan’s two gas utilities — Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) — have failed to control system losses against regulatory targets approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, even after an “unprecedented hike” in international oil and gas prices, Dawn reported.
SSGCL and SNGPL have not been able to achieve loss reduction targets set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and approved by the Pakistani cabinet, according to a three-year performance report released by the petroleum division.
(With inputs from agencies)
