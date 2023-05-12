Pakistan: Several killed in attack on security forces in Balochistan

At least four people were killed on Friday when rebel forces attacked a Frontier Constabulary (FC) camp in Muslim Bagh town in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army’s propaganda wing – the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – said in a statement that two rebels and a similar number of soldiers were killed while at least three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

“A group of terrorists attacked an FC camp in Muslim Bagh area in northern Balochistan. In the process of clearance operation, two soldiers have embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while another three are injured,” the ISPR statement said.

“So far, two terrorists have been sent to hell by the security forces, who continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists,” the statement added.

The ISPR went on to inform that in addition to a significant exchange of gunfire, the statement stated that a security force operation was “under way to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex.”

“Commander 12 Corps is supervising the security forces operations being conducted at Muslim Bagh area in Balochistan where terrorists have been cornered,” the ISPR statement added.

Unrest in Pakistan

The law and order situation in Pakistan has gotten worse over the past few months as rebel groups carry out strikes virtually unchecked throughout the nation.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased its attacks since the dialogue with the group broke down in November 2022. The TTP attacks have targeted the police, the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and districts bordering Afghanistan.

The TTP has reportedly forged a nexus with Baloch separatists and local militant groups based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — a development that is likely to exacerbate the already precarious security situation in Pakistan.

