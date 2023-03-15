Pakistan: Security forces withdraw from Imran Khan's residence after Lahore High Court order

Lahore: Security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan’s residence in the Zaman Park area of Lahore on Wednesday after a court order, putting a halt to intense clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supports of the former Pakistan PM.

The withdrawal by the security forces came after the Lahore High Court directed the police to halt operations at Zaman Park till 10am on Thursday. The court directive was intended to accommodate a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, which is being held at a stadium near Imran Khan’s residence.

Earlier, security forces clashed with hundreds of Imran Khan supporters who were trying to prevent the former Pakistan prime minister from being arrested. The police were forced to fire tear gas and water cannons in order to control the crowd.

According to reports, several PTI workers have also claimed that the security forces live bullets at Imran Kahn supporters.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to reserve its verdict on Imran Khan’s petition which sought the cancellation of arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer reportedly argued before the court that the move to forcibly arrest the former Pakistan PM from his Zaman Park residence was a violation of fundamental rights.

