Pakistan saw '262 terrorist attacks' in 2022, most of them by TTP

Islamabad: A total of 262 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan in 2022, according to a report by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), which highlights how Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State’s Khorasan (IS-K) have stepped up its attacks in the country facing a severe economic crisis.

The number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan witnessed a massive rise of 27 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, The Express Tribune reported.

“A total of 262 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the year, including 14 suicide bombings, claimed 419 lives and injured another 734 people. A 25 per cent increase has been recorded in fatalities in the outgoing year as compared with 2021,” the report said.

Out of this, the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan played the major role. It carried out 89 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the year 2022, while IS-K carried out at least 23 terrorist attacks as compared to eight in 2021.

PIPS, which is an Islamabad-based policy research and advocacy think tank, highlighted the statistics and analysis on the overall security situation of Pakistan in its annual “Pakistan Security Report 2022”.

PIPS noted that the “Afghan Taliban’s seizing of power in Kabul, and the Pakistani state’s mistaken and persistent ambition to engage in peace talks with the TTP encouraged the group to regroup and escalate terrorist violence in the country,” The Express Tribune reported.

In its report, PIPS has recommended the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government to come up with a proper mechanism to implement the National Security Policy (NSP) as well as the revised National Action Plan (NAP), and increase the capacity and role of civilian law enforcement agencies that will prevent the terrorist threat to a significant extent.

It further suggested to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” towards the terrorist groups. It added that Pakistan needs to introduce critical shifts in foreign policy pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.