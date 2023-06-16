Pakistan religious body permits women to perform Hajj in the absence of male relative

In a major breakthrough, women in Pakistan will now be able to perform Hajj even in the absence of a male counterpart.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) officially gave permission to women to perform Hajj without a ‘Mehram’ (close male relative) in specific circumstances.

According to Fiqah-e-Jafria, the Maliki and Shafi’i schools of thought, and Shariat, a woman is permitted to make the yearly Islamic pilgrimage without a Mehram (a close male relative).

Women who seek approval from their parents or spouse can perform Hajj alone, a CII spokesperson was quoted as saying on Geo News.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs also sought the opinion of the council on the matter.

Meanwhile, the government in Saudi Arabia announced last year that a ‘Mehram’ is no longer required for a woman to perform Hajj.

The Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, made the statement at a press conference, bringing an end to the Kingdom’s lengthy reign.

Without a Mehram and in the company of “trusted women or a secure company, women are allowed to conduct Hajj or Umrah. This is the viewpoint of the Maliki and Shafi’i scholars, Geo News quoted Ahmed Saleh Halabi, advisor for Hajj and Umrah Services, as saying.

With inputs ANI

