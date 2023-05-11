Pakistan: PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry arrested from Islamabad

Amid ongoing political protests in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry were taken into custody from Islamabad on Thursday, local media reported.

This comes as security outside Pakistan’s Supreme Court was beefed up after Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce PTI chief Imran Khan in court, Dawn reported.

A three-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The court will issue an appropriate order today,” the CJP said.

Paramilitary forces whisked away Imran Khan on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the former prime minister on an eight-day physical remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.

At least eight people have died and nearly 300 others injured across Pakistan in violent clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.