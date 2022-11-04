Pakistan: PTI to hold countrywide protests against Imran Khan attack

Islamabad: Announcing countrywide protests against the attack on Imran Khan, the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asserted on Friday that demonstrations will continue until the demands of the former Pakistan PM are met. The PTI made the announcement after Friday prayers.

PTI leader Asad Umar made the announcement in a statement on social media platform Twitter on Friday.

“The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at a protest rally by the PTI at Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at a container truck carrying Imran Khan while he was addressing the crowd.

The PTI chief was reportedly shot in the leg. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab. One man was reported to have been killed in the attack while at least 10 others were injured.

One of the attackers was caught by the crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suppoters and handed over to the police.

Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg and being helped into an SUV, after intermittent firing during his protest march in Gujranwala.

Later, the police shifted him to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container truck he was riding at the time of the attack and he was taken to a local hospital.

Imran Khan underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night during the night. A doctor told the media on Friday that that the PTI chief was in a stable condition.

