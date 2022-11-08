Pakistan: PTI protest against Imran Khan shooting rocks Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi echoed with slogans by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists protesting against the shooting of party chief Imran Khan for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

PTI workers continued their sit-in demonstrations at 12 spots in Rawalpindi. These spots include Murree Road, Shamsabad, Old Airport Road, Gulzar Quaid, IGP Road, Rawat GT Road, Taxila GT Road, Margala Chowk, Fateh Chowk and several other areas. PTI leaders Ghulam Sarwar, Wasiq Qayyum, Aamir Kiyani, Raja Basharat and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan are reportedly leading the demonstrations.

Educational institutions in Rawalpindi have been closed for the past two days due to the PTI protests.

Meanhwhile, the Islamabad Federal Police sent a late-night communique to the federal secretary of interior seeking permission to clear M-1 and M-2 Motorways and restore traffic for VVIPs from and towards Islamabad International Airport.

