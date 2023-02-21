Pakistan: Protests against arrest of Mahal Baloch rock Balochistan, Karachi

Quetta: Massive protests rocked Balochistan and Karachi on Tuesday as Baloch groups demanded the release of a woman allegedly in the custody of the Pakistan Army.

Her tears and screams shake the entire universe. Everyone who is silent over false charges and illegal arrest of Mahal Baloch is equally involved in the heinous crime against her. Everything is counted.#ReleaseMahalBaloch #FreeMahalBaloch #SaveBalochWomen pic.twitter.com/GURVG8uEKi — Ali Jan Maqsood (@Alijanmaqsood12) February 19, 2023

The woman, who has been identified as Mahal Baloch, was reportedly arrested from her home in Quetta by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan police.

Balochistan: Baloch protesters have blocked a main highway in Quetta against Baloch woman Mahal Baloch’s arrest and “framed up charges”. The organisers of the protest have said that the Sariab road will be blocked indefinitely.#SaveBalochWomen#ReleaseMahalBaloch pic.twitter.com/ho9LkfZhdG — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) February 19, 2023

The CTD has claimed that the arrested woman was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide attack in Balochistan and a jacket laden with explosives was found in her possession.

Massive protest breaks out in the Turbat area of Balochistan against the arrest of Mahal Baloch & imposition of fabricated charges against her, reports @RajaMuneeb @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/KZd1XxpeWj — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) February 20, 2023

However, the CTD claims were reportedly rejected by the Baloch groups who accused the police of illegally detaining Mahal Baloch.

The Prostesters criticized the statements of Parliamentarian officials aganist Mahal Baloch, saying that the so-called CM of Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Zia Langau are not the representatives of Baloch People.#Kech | #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/sYHsYSFheT — Mahnoor Haider | ماھنور ھیدر (@Mao_Baluch) February 20, 2023

On Monday, a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official of the Balochistan police informed the media that the woman was arrested from the Satellite Town area of Quetta.

Baloch hold a protest at Karachi Press Club against the abduction of #MahalBaloch — Baloch woman, Mahal Baloch was abducted from Quetta — she is a mother of two children. The government in the province and Islamabad haven't shown any concern about her release.#ReleaseMahalBaloch pic.twitter.com/Gerbk1hJfJ — Veengas (@VeengasJ) February 20, 2023

“The woman was arrested on an intelligence tip-off, and a suicide jacket with explosives was also recovered from her bag,” the official said.

This is the situation of Quetta, Balochistan. The Baloch protestors have blocked the entire road. The protest is against of illegal arrest and abduction of Mahal Baloch and other Baloch women's by Pakistani security forces.#SaveBalochWomen#ReleaseMahalBaloch pic.twitter.com/TNf2VCojUA — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) February 19, 2023

He said the woman, who is reportedly affiliated to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), was sent to Quetta for allegedly carrying out a suicide attack.

Baloch hold a protest at Karachi Press Club against the abduction of #MahalBaloch pic.twitter.com/SbjTwsNqDB — Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) February 20, 2023

“The woman was arrested from near a park in Quetta’s Satellite Town when teams of CTD and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in the area against the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front. She had a bag with the suicide jacket that had four to five kilograms of explosives on it,” the CTD official said.

“We got an intelligence tip-off that the BLF had sent a suicide bomber to carry out an attack on a key installation in Quetta. We have identified her as Mahbal, wife of Bebagar alias Nadeem,” he added.

Karachi a rally was held by Baloch Protesters to safe release of Mahal Baloch. After Pakistani force attested and false allegations against her.

#ReleaseMahalBaloch#SaveBalochWomen pic.twitter.com/seMPkpsqXd — Salvation Of Baloch (@BalochSalvation) February 20, 2023

Last year in April, a female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan National Army (BLA) carried out a suicide attack at the Karachi University’s Confucius Institute entrance, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

