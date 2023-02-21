Pakistan: Protests against arrest of Mahal Baloch rock Balochistan, Karachi

World

The woman, who has been identified as Mahal Baloch, was reportedly arrested from her home in Quetta by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan police.

Ajeyo Basu February 21, 2023 16:10:09 IST
the CTD claims were reportedly rejected by the Baloch groups who accused the police of illegally detaining Mahal Baloch

Quetta: Massive protests rocked Balochistan and Karachi on Tuesday as Baloch groups demanded the release of a woman allegedly in the custody of the Pakistan Army.

The CTD has claimed that the arrested woman was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide attack in Balochistan and a jacket laden with explosives was found in her possession.

However, the CTD claims were reportedly rejected by the Baloch groups who accused the police of illegally detaining Mahal Baloch.

On Monday, a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official of the Balochistan police informed the media that the woman was arrested from the Satellite Town area of Quetta.

“The woman was arrested on an intelligence tip-off, and a suicide jacket with explosives was also recovered from her bag,” the official said.

He said the woman, who is reportedly affiliated to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), was sent to Quetta for allegedly carrying out a suicide attack.

“The woman was arrested from near a park in Quetta’s Satellite Town when teams of CTD and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in the area against the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front. She had a bag with the suicide jacket that had four to five kilograms of explosives on it,” the CTD official said.

“We got an intelligence tip-off that the BLF had sent a suicide bomber to carry out an attack on a key installation in Quetta. We have identified her as Mahbal, wife of Bebagar alias Nadeem,” he added.

Last year in April, a female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan National Army (BLA) carried out a suicide attack at the Karachi University’s Confucius Institute entrance, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 16:10:09 IST

