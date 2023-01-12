Pakistan: Protest against 'racial profiling of Pashtun students' at Punjab University

Students in Pakistan’s Lahore protested against what they called “racial profiling of Pashtun students by Punjab University authorities.”

Taling to Twitter, the Progressive Students’ Collective said that it participated in a protest organised by Pashtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) at Punjab University.

“We express our full support for the Pashtun students of Punjab University who have been subjected to racial discrimination by the university’s administration and current Vice-Chancellor,” it added.

We express our full support for the Pashtoon students of Punjab University who have been subjected to racial discrimination by the university's administration and current Vice-Chancellor. We firmly stand behind the demands of PEDM and call for fair and

“We firmly stand behind the demands of PEDM and call for fair and non-discriminatory treatment of Pashtun students at all levels of the university’s administration. Furthermore, we pledge to stand in solidarity with all oppressed nationalities in their struggles for justice and equity. Long Live Resistance,” it also said.

With inputs from agencies

