Pakistan: Protest against 'racial profiling of Pashtun students' at Punjab University
'We express our full support for the Pashtun students of Punjab University who have been subjected to racial discrimination by the university's administration and current Vice-Chancellor,' the organisers said
Students in Pakistan’s Lahore protested against what they called “racial profiling of Pashtun students by Punjab University authorities.”
Taling to Twitter, the Progressive Students’ Collective said that it participated in a protest organised by Pashtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) at Punjab University.
“We express our full support for the Pashtun students of Punjab University who have been subjected to racial discrimination by the university’s administration and current Vice-Chancellor,” it added.
We express our full support for the Pashtoon students of Punjab University who have been subjected to racial discrimination by the university’s administration and current Vice-Chancellor. We firmly stand behind the demands of PEDM and call for fair and
2️⃣/3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/s2choWu5rG
— Progressive Students Collective Lahore (@PSCLahore) January 11, 2023
“We firmly stand behind the demands of PEDM and call for fair and non-discriminatory treatment of Pashtun students at all levels of the university’s administration. Furthermore, we pledge to stand in solidarity with all oppressed nationalities in their struggles for justice and equity. Long Live Resistance,” it also said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan: Pharmaceutical firms threaten protests from Jan 5
Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum President Noor Meher told the media that the new stocks of medicines have reached Karachi port, Lahore dry port and other ports of the country but the authorities were not giving clearance
Pakistan Energy Crisis: Power shortage increases in Pakistan, govt orders markets to close soon
In view of the deepening power crisis, instructions have been given by the Pakistan government regarding the early closure of markets and marriage halls
Pakistan: Weekly inflation witnesses 30 percent rise compared to last year
The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in its weekly report on the movement in prices of 51 essential items, collected from 50 markets in 17 major cities around the country said that the year-on-year shows a rise of 30.60 per cent