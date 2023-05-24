Pakistan Political Crisis: Travel ban sought on 746 PTI leaders

As Pakistan’s political crisis deepens amid crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Lahore police have sent names of over 700 leaders of the Imran Khan-led party to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to impose a restriction on their foreign travel for one month.

This comes as the Punjab government has decided to expedite legal proceedings against those involved in the May 9 violence, Dawn reported.

A total of 746 PTI leaders and activists are on the radar of authorities over their alleged involvement in the riots following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

A request has been sent to the FIA to place names of these leaders on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) — which temporarily bars them from travelling abroad.

Among the names mentioned in the list are fashion designer Khadija Shah, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood, Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi, PTI’s supporter Sanam Javed Khan, who got famous after her protests outside Zaman Park, among others, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif informed on Wednesday that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is mulling a possible ban on PTI. “A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad.

However, Asif said the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

