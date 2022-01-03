Pakistan PM’s former wife Reham Khan 'fired at', slams Imran Khan

Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan slammed her ex-husband Imran Khan, saying that Pakistan has become the land of ‘cowards, thugs & the greedy’ under his rule.

Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has alleged that she was approached by two unidentified men who held her 'vehicle at gunpoint'. She, a former TV anchor, added that shots were also fired at her car on the night of 2 January.

Khan claimed that the incident took place when she was coming back from her nephew’s marriage ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan slammed her ex-husband Imran Khan over the alleged gunpoint incident. She said that Pakistan has become the land of ‘cowards, thugs & the greedy’ under his rule.

"On way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!!," she said.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Prime Minister, Reham Khan said, "This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan?" She further added, "Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!"

In another tweet, the former TV anchor informed that the FIR has still not been registered.

“It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep," Reham Khan said. "The FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad," she further said, adding that the investigation is on and she is waiting for a copy of the FIR.

Reham Khan also thanked Twitter users for their support.

A journalist of British-Pakistani origin, Reham Khan married Imran Khan in January 2015. The couple ended their marriage on October 30, 2015. During an interview, she also claimed that she had fled Pakistan after receiving death threats.

In 2018, the 47-year-old journalist released an autobiography that made headlines. In her autobiography, Khan made some damning claims against Imran Khan.

Reham Khan is known for openly criticizing the Pakistan Prime Minister for his policies and style of governance. After Pulwama attack, she said that the Pakistan Prime Minister is a puppet of the country's military.

