Pakistan PM trolled for taking umbrella from woman official amid heavy rain

A video posted by the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office generated a debate on social media shortly after his arrival

FP Trending June 23, 2023 17:01:26 IST
In a video on social media, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen walking away with an umbrella, leaving a woman protocol officer to fend for herself in rain. Twitter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in France on Thursday to attend the New Global Financial Pact Summit. A video posted by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office shortly after his arrival has recently stirred a debate on social media. In the clip, Pakistan’s PM could be seen arriving at the Summit on a rainy day. Soon, he took an umbrella from a woman official escorting him and walked into the venue, abandoning the lady amid heavy rain. While the video went viral in no time, some social media users were quick to call it an ’embarrassment’.

The incident took place when Sharif arrived in Paris for a two-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact. A protocol officer was waiting for the PM with an umbrella as it was raining when he arrived at Palais Brogniart, as seen in the video. She was left soaking in the rain after Sharif spoke to her and left with the umbrella. And with this, the Pak PM came under heavy criticism.

