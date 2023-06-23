Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in France on Thursday to attend the New Global Financial Pact Summit. A video posted by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office shortly after his arrival has recently stirred a debate on social media. In the clip, Pakistan’s PM could be seen arriving at the Summit on a rainy day. Soon, he took an umbrella from a woman official escorting him and walked into the venue, abandoning the lady amid heavy rain. While the video went viral in no time, some social media users were quick to call it an ’embarrassment’.

The incident took place when Sharif arrived in Paris for a two-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact. A protocol officer was waiting for the PM with an umbrella as it was raining when he arrived at Palais Brogniart, as seen in the video. She was left soaking in the rain after Sharif spoke to her and left with the umbrella. And with this, the Pak PM came under heavy criticism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

Online Debate

After this, Twitter users began criticising the Pakistan PM for his behaviour. One of the users wrote, “There is something called manners. Once a lady offers an umbrella u suppose walk along the lady in the umbrella the way she was walking along.”

Some others called it an embarrassment for the nation.

A few users apparently defended the action of the Pakistan PM and labelled it as a ‘good gesture’.

PM of #Pakistan #ShehbazSharif insisted on holding the #umbrella himself when a #protocol officer received him at a summit hosted by the #French president on Thursday. But his “good gesture” left the woman officer walking in the #rain. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/rhrqqrlz2k — Fahama Chudary (@fahamachudary) June 22, 2023

To this, another user replied, “We are proud of our Prime Minister. This gesture shows his respect for a woman. Protocol officer could easily have asked for another umbrella. He is such a great man”.

We are proud of our Prime Minister. This gesture shows his respect for a woman. Protocol officer could easily have asked for another umbrella.

He is such a great man. — MUHAMMAD ANWER KHAN (@MUHAMMADANWERKH) June 22, 2023

Some others, however, defended his action for carrying his own umbrella himself and said that he is known for ‘his simple and modest nature’.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is famous for his simplicity and modesty. He even committed to his simplicity by just holding his own umbrella in his hands by himself. Video goes viral. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/Pxd7N38Ttf — Adv Usama (@U_s_a_m_a_8) June 22, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif’s Visit to Paris

On the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Paris to take part in the two-day meeting. According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the Pakistani Prime Minister met with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva earlier in an attempt to secure a loan to help his country overcome its financial difficulties.

