Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to participate in SCO meeting chaired by India on July 4
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, as the current Chair of the SCO, had extended the invitation to his Pakistani counterpart, Sharif to attend the meeting
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting chaired by India on July 4.
The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, on Friday said Sharif will participate virtually in the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS).
“The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhances engagement with the region,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be chaired by PM Modi.
Apart from Pakistan, all the other SCO Member States — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — have been invited to attend the July 4 meeting.
Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as Observer States.
As per SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the Chair.
Heads of six international and regional organisations – UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA – have also been invited, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had said.
Established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, is a regional intergovernmental organisation which was originally founded by six member states – China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
In 2017, India and Pakistan joined as full members, expanding the SCO’s reach and influence.
The primary goals of the SCO are to promote regional stability, security, and economic cooperation among its member states. The organisation focuses on addressing common security challenges, including terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
With inputs from agencies
