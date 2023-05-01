Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Minister Hina Khar's discussion on US-China tussle leaked
US intelligence documents have been leaked on the Discord messaging platform revealing conversations between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his junior Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar on foreign policy matters.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has recently cautioned her country against sacrificing its strategic partnership with China to maintain ties with the United States, the latest US intelligence documents revealed.
Khar argued that her country can “no longer try to maintain a middle ground between China and the United States,” the report revealed.
The highly classified findings of the US intelligence revealed the internal assessment of Pakistan’s policymakers on how to tackle the challenge of the growing tussle between the United States and China.
Related Articles
The US – in the leaked documents – had been able to gain access to the top-secret memo written by Khar. The leaked intelligence findings offer new insights into the challenges facing President Biden as he seeks global support for his efforts to reject the spread of authoritarianism, contain Russia’s belligerence, and counter China’s growing global reach.
In an internal memo she titled “Pakistan’s Difficult Choices,” Khar cautioned that Islamabad should avoid giving the appearance of appeasing the West, and said the instinct to preserve Pakistan’s partnership with the United States would ultimately sacrifice the full benefits of what she deemed the country’s “real strategic” partnership with China, according to ARY News.
Meanwhile, another document, dated February 17, describes PM Shehbaz Sharif’s deliberations with a subordinate about an upcoming UN vote on the Ukraine conflict, and what the government anticipated would be renewed Western pressure to back a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion.
The aide advised the prime minister that support for the measure would signal a shift in Pakistan’s position following its earlier abstention on a similar resolution, the intelligence document says.
The aide noted that Pakistan had the ability to negotiate trade and energy deals with Russia, and backing the Western-backed resolution could jeopardise those ties. When the UN General Assembly voted Feb 23, Pakistan was among 32 countries that abstained, according to ARY News.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Taiwan claims China's rocket launch sent debris into sea
Due to 'possible falling rocket wreckage,' maritime authorities in China's eastern Fujian province restricted ships from an area north of Taiwan from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Sunday
China poised to announce economic comeback as zero-Covid era fades
The world's second largest economy is nonetheless troubled by a slew of other difficulties, ranging from a debt-ridden property sector to dwindling consumer confidence, global inflation, and the possibility of recession overseas
Pakistan PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia ‘cancelled’: Is the kingdom distancing itself from Islamabad?
Saudi Arabia has reportedly ‘cancelled’ Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled visit to Riyadh, which was set for next week. While the oil-rich nation has pledged more financial assistance to Islamabad, it has also toughened its stance in granting those funds