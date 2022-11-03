Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Imran Khan attack, calls for immediate probe

Islamabad: Condemning the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif called on for an investigation into Thursday’s incident.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement on Twitter.

“I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” the Pakistan PM added.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at and injured on Thursday at a protest rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to local media reports. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

One of the attackers was caught by the crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suppoters and handed over to the police.

Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg and being helped into an SUV, after intermittent firing during his protest march in Gujranwala.

Later, the police shifted him to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container truck he was riding at the time of the attack and he was taken to a local hospital.

Scenes of chaos and confusion broke out near Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after several gunshots were fired, local channel Geo News reported. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Imran Khan was hit in the right leg. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and the police have shifted him to an unknown location.

According to the local media, several people attending the rally are believed to be injured. Initially, the local media reported that Khan was safe while other people were injured. But, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

Reports have emerged that several PTI leaders including Imran Khan’s close aide Senator Faisal Javed were also injured in the attack.

