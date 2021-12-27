Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares leopard video, gets trolled; people ask to share inflation percentage
A Twitter user wrote that Khan only cares about tourism while the country is struggling with poverty and inflation
Furious over skyrocketing petrol, gas, and electricity prices in the country, people of Pakistan trolled Prime Minister Imran Khan after he shared a video clip of a rare snow leopard.
Imran Khan shared the video clip on 25 December on his Twitter handle. In it, a rare snow leopard can be seen roaring loudly and moving in the snow-covered region of Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan, as reported by The GeoTV.
“Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB,” wrote the Pakistan PM along with the 45-second video clip.
Check Imran Khan's tweets here
Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021
https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1474814791688462339?
Have been sent more videos of snow leopards taken this year. MashaAllah the numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021
Several people, on Twitter, raised their voices and asked the Imran Khan to also post video over the price hike of several commodities in the country.
A Twitter user wrote that PM Khan only cares about tourism while the country is struggling with poverty and inflation.
Bhai yeh videos tourism department walo keh twitter handles say post karo. Yeh kya tweete jaarahe ho?
— (@hi__hassan) December 25, 2021
Another user wrote that people weren't safe in Pakistan, however, leopards were increasing. "Government priorities need to be set," the user added. A third user slammed the Pakistan Prime Minister by asking him to share the video showing inflation percentage and unemployment percentage in the country. “at least for your own sake talk about issue that matters in election you guys jst lost kpk elec,” he added.
Very nice, pls also share a vedio showing petrol gas & electricity prices, unemployment %age, inflation %age, state bank reserves, current account deficit Kuch khuda ka khof kr bhai at least for your own sake talk about issue that matters in election you guys jst lost kpk elec♂️ — usama khurshid Qureshi (@Usama_k_Qureshi) December 26, 2021
As per a news agency ANI report published on 8 December, the Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 177.43 against the US Dollar. NDTV reported that the Pakistani rupee has fell 30.5 percent against USD in 3.4 years, under the Imran Khan government.
The unemployment rate has also increased in the neighbouring country from 5.8 percent in 2017-18 to 6.9 percent in 2018-19. The data, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS), was published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan vs West Indies: Hosts beat Windies by nine runs in second T20I
Pakistan scored 172-8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss, with Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) amongst the runs
Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty day after being hospitalised for chest pain
Cardiac surgeons, after several tests, diagnosed that Ali was suffering from "acute coronary syndrome", which, in simple terms, means there was blockage of blood flow in his heart.
From vowing support to diplomatic offensive, how Parliament kept pressure on Indira govt to liberate East Bengal
Parliament was in its Winter Session when Pakistan attacked India on 3 December, 1971. Three days later, Indira would announce the recognition of Bangladesh