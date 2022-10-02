Pakistan: PIA orders cabin crew to wear undergarments in bizarre circular

Karachi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a unique decree for its crew members. According to Pakistani media reports, the PIA management has ordered that cabin crew members must wear undergarments while on duty.

Poor dressing by members of the cabin crew is reportedly tarnishing the image of the PIA.

In the issued circular, it has also been said by the PIA that both men and women should wear clothes according to the cultural and national environment of Pakistan. The PIA, which is operated by the government of Pakistan, has asked the crew members to strictly follow the rules.

In a circular issued by PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Amir Bashir on September 26, it was claimed that some cabin crew members dress casually while on duty.

“It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation,” the PIA circular said.

Not surprisingly, the diktat was massively criticised from several quarters, terming it as “inappropriate.” The national carrier immediately withdrew the bulletin, due to the backlash it received, Geo News reported.

Barely 24 hours later, the airline, in an attempt to downplay the incident, came out with a carefully-worded clarification.

“Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words,” PIA’s Chief HR Officer said in a written clarification.

“I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company,” he added.

In an earlier incident, the PIA had hogged some unwanted limelight when a passenger created a ruckus on a flight traveling from Peshawar to Dubai. During the September 14 flight, a passenger had kicked at the windows of the plane and had also punched the seats. When an attempt was made to stop him, he had also misbehaved with the flight staff.

