Pakistan: Over 40,000 tons of wheat stolen by dozens of govt officers from warehouses

Islamabad: At least 67 senior government officials have been suspended and issued show-cause notices for stealing over 40,000 tons of wheat worth billions of rupees in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

This comes at a time when the nation is facing a severe food shortage owing to the deadly floods which wreaked hovoc in Pakistan last year.

The wheat — almost 40,392 tons — was stolen from government warehouses located across 10 districts, with the connivance of the Sindh Food Department staff, according to local media reports.

The warehouses are located in Dadu, Larkana, Nawabshah, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas.

Who are the thieves?

Among the 67 senior government officials, 49 were food supervisors and 18 food inspectors. All the officials have been suspended after being accused of being involved in the embezzlement.

In response, the department has even directed them to explain why they should not be dismissed from their respective positions.

The step was reportedly taken by the food department to “demonstrate its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions”.

Wheat Shortage

Few weeks ago, stampedes were reported in markets across Pakistan due to shortage of wheat. Several such incidents were reported in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Later on, Pakistan was forced import wheat from other nations, including Russia.

Earlier this month, a Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, Dawn reported.

An official said it was the second Russian ship carrying wheat anchored at the port. “Russia would supply 4,50,000 tonnes of wheat to Pakistan through nine cargo ships,” the official said, noting all arrangements were made for unloading and storage of wheat at the port.

Pakistan Economic Crisis

The ongoing economic crisis situation in Pakistan has forced the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to implement several harsh measures including increased taxes apart from higher fuel and gas prices in an attempt to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restart the stalled $6.5 billion loan program.

Subsequent record levels of inflation in recent times have proved to be a heavy burden on locals.

For the past few weeks, the Pakistan government has been negotiating with the IMF in a desperate effort to clear the ninth review of the global financial body. If all goes well, Pakistan will get $1.1 billion from the IMF.

(With inputs from agencies)

