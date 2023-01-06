Pakistan: Over 30 drug addicts run away from rehab centre in Karachi, ransack houses
The drug addicts entered residential complexes and damaged the houses and vehicles parked near the rehab centre. One of them even escaped in a jeep of a resident
Karachi: In a shocking incident, over 30 drug addicts broke out of a rehabilitation centre in the North Nazimabad area of Pakistan’s Karachi and tortured the security guards and residents.
The patients were equipped with batons and tortured a security guard of the rehabilitation centre, ARY News reported.
Not just that, they even entered residential complexes and damaged the houses and vehicles parked near the centre. One of them even escaped in a jeep of a resident.
Later on, when police reached the spot, they arrested some of the patients and recovered the stolen jeep.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan: Pharmaceutical firms threaten protests from Jan 5
Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum President Noor Meher told the media that the new stocks of medicines have reached Karachi port, Lahore dry port and other ports of the country but the authorities were not giving clearance
Indian realtor bids USD 5 million for Pakistan embassy building in Washington
The highest bid of almost USD 6.8 million is from a Jewish group, which is planning to build a synagogue in the building
Pakistan Energy Crisis: Power shortage increases in Pakistan, govt orders markets to close soon
In view of the deepening power crisis, instructions have been given by the Pakistan government regarding the early closure of markets and marriage halls