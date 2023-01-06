Pakistan: Over 30 drug addicts run away from rehab centre in Karachi, ransack houses

Karachi: In a shocking incident, over 30 drug addicts broke out of a rehabilitation centre in the North Nazimabad area of Pakistan’s Karachi and tortured the security guards and residents.

The patients were equipped with batons and tortured a security guard of the rehabilitation centre, ARY News reported.

Not just that, they even entered residential complexes and damaged the houses and vehicles parked near the centre. One of them even escaped in a jeep of a resident.

Later on, when police reached the spot, they arrested some of the patients and recovered the stolen jeep.

