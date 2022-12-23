Pakistan: One policeman killed in suicide blast in Islamabad

Islamabad: A police head constable was killed and at least six others, including four police officers and two civilians, were injured in a suicide blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Friday.

A vehicle with a man and a woman aboard was spotted by the police at 10:15 am near Islamabad’s I-10/4 area, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said, according to Dawn.

“The officers sought to search the vehicle after they found it suspicious. The couple came out of the car and the man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle again on some pretext and detonated himself,” he said.

Those injured have been moved to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The Islamabad police has identified the slain officer as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

