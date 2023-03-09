Pakistan: Nine terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two days
The terrorists killed were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and civilians, ISPR said
Islamabad: Pakistani security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in the Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.
Earlier on Wednesday, six terrorists were gunned down by the troops during an intelligence-based operation in the area, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday, Geo News reported.
The operation was followed by sanitisation of the area by security forces, the statement said, adding that during the process three more terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire.
Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot, the ISPR said.
The terrorists killed were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and civilians, the ISPR added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan Economic Crisis: Millions in danger of losing jobs as industries shut down
The devastating floods of 2022 has played a big role in fuelling the current crisis as the flood waters have destroyed at least 45% of Pakistan’s cotton crop. This has left leaving textile mills without the required amount of raw material
Pakistan govt to halt clearance of bills, salaries amid economic crisis
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which fell to a critically low level of $2.9 billion a few weeks ago, have now risen closer to $4 billion, even as the country eagerly waits for the $1.1 billion tranches of funding from the International Monetary Fund
Head-on | What the West wants from India
As G20 president for a year, India is playing a key role in shaping the global agenda. This week sees the arrival of the G7’s foreign ministers as part of the G20 foreign ministers’ summit in Delhi