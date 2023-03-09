Pakistan: Nine terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two days

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in the Datta Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Earlier on Wednesday, six terrorists were gunned down by the troops during an intelligence-based operation in the area, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The operation was followed by sanitisation of the area by security forces, the statement said, adding that during the process three more terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot, the ISPR said.

The terrorists killed were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and civilians, the ISPR added.

