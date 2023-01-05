Islamabad: Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and few other family members have departed for Geneva from London, according to sources.

They will stay in Geneva for a week where Nawaz Sharif will meet his doctor, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the former Pakistani prime minister is expected to hold “some private meetings,” sources shared.

Nawaz Sharif’s stay in London

From November 21 to 30 last year, Nawaz Sharif with his other family members visited Europe from London. This was his first international trip after three years of stay in London.

Before that, the Pakistani government had on November 10 issued a diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif after clearance from the Foreign Ministry.

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had earlier suspended Nawaz Sharif’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court.

