Pakistan: National Assembly adopts resolution reposing 'full confidence' in Shehbaz Sharif
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, tabled a resolution, stating that the National Assembly of Pakistan 'reposes its full confidence in the leadership of' Shehbaz Sharif
Amid ongoing political crisis in cash-strapped Pakistan and an increasing confrontation between the government and the judiciary, the National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution expressing “full confidence” in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, tabled a resolution, stating that the National Assembly of Pakistan “reposes its full confidence in the leadership of” Sharif.
The resolution was supported by 180 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).
This comes days after the National Assembly rejected a money bill tabled by the government for providing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
(With inputs from PTI)
