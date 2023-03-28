Pakistan: Muslim cleric drugs, rapes minor boy all night inside mosque

Islamabad: In a shocking incident, a Muslim cleric in Pakistan drugged a boy and repeatedly raped him throughout the night reportedly inside a mosque.

As per the FIR, the incident took place on the intervening night March 9 and 10 in the jurisdiction of Shaheen Chowk Police Station in Pakistan’s Gujrat, according to local media reports.

In the FIR, the victim has alleged that Maulvi Mohammad Riaz — who was reportedly the Imam Masjid at the Jamia Masjid Buraq — made a phone call to the victim and asked the boy to come to the mosque for consultation regarding Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan.

Soon after, the victim reached the mosque where the accused informed him after the prayers that the Masjid Committee was unavailable for consultation on the matter.

The accused then asked the boy to stay there during the night. The victim agreed to the Maulvi’s demand.

Later in the day, the minor boy performed the prayers and slept after having his dinner. Later, when he woke up in the morning at around 8 am, he realised that the accused was allegedly raping him throughout the night.

In the FIR, the victim stated that the accused beat him up and even threatened to kill him when the boy tried to stop him.

The Maulvi allegedly mixed sleeping pills in the food, the victim stated, adding that the accused repeatedly raped him throughout the night.

