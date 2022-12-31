Pakistan: Mobile network shut for 5th consecutive day in Balochistan amid Gwadar protests

Islamabad: Cellular services and mobile networks remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar.

According to a report by the Express Tribune newspaper, business centers and shops in Gwadar and several other places in Balochistan remained closed in protest against ‘illegal fishing’ – specially by Chinese trawlers – and ‘unnecessary check posts’ by the Pakistan security forces.

Security was tightened in and around Gwadar. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the city. According to Pakistan’s newspaper, the Balochistan government has imposed section 144 to curb the display of weapons and pillion riding in Gwadar to maintain law and order.

In Gwadar, the Balochistan government has cracked down hard on the protesters. An emergency law banning the gathering of five or more people has also been implemented. Around 100 people have been arrested.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the arrests came a day after Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was invoked in Gwadar.

“All kinds of rallies, protests, dharnas and gatherings of five or more people remain banned in Gwadar,” the Balochistan Home Department said in a statement. Despite the imposition of Section 144, activists and supporters of Maulana Rehman-led Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) continued their protest. He demanded the release of all the people and workers associated with the movement.

Tension continued in the port city of Pakistan following clashes with supporters of the HDT. This month, a protest against illegal fishing turned violent in Gwadar after some people were arrested. This was followed by clashes between the local people and the security forces.

The protesters have blocked the main highway connecting the port city with other districts of Makran division. Dawn quoted sources as saying that the provincial government had approached Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch. It is expected that this will help in normalizing the situation as well as resolving the issues that have been the cause of contention between the government and the HDT.

