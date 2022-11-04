Pakistan minister Rana Sanaullah gives religious angle to Imran Khan attack

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has termed the attack on Imran Khan as religious extremism. He also said that his party does not consider Imran Khan as an enemy but a political rival.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the person who attacked Imran Khan appears to be an extremist.

Rana Sanaullah said that in the videos released of the Imran Khan attacker, he is seen arguing. The Pakistan government is trying to remove the content related to the accused from social media sites.

“The statements of the accused in the video are very worrying and dangerous. Similar allegations had been made earlier also. After the video went viral, it is feared that such statements will be fueled further,” he added.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at a protest rally by the PTI at Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at a container truck carrying Imran Khan while he was adressing the crowd. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

One of the attackers was caught by the crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suppoters and handed over to the police.

On Friday morning another attack took place on the workers of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a demonstration by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near D-type bridge in Faisalabad. Several senior leaders of the PTI were present at the spot. Former Federal minister Farrukh Habib and MPA Mian Waris were among those present. However, no one was injured in the attack.

