Pakistan media praises PM Narendra Modi, urges Shehbaz Sharif to learn from India

Islamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come in for rich praise from a leading English daily in Pakistan. This is somewhat rare for the media in Pakistan as it generally portrays PM Modi as a communal, divisive figure.

In an editorial in ‘The Express Tribune’ Pakistani defence analyst Shahzad Chaudhary pointed out that even as Pakistan slides deeper into an economic crisis while PM Shehbaz Sharif begs the world for financial crumbs, neighbouring country India is progressing day by day.

Shahzad Chaudhary warned that now PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to think seriously about how to improve Pakistan’s economy.

Chaudhary has written in an article in the Express Tribune that now times have changed a lot. India has become the country in the world with which America and Russia, who do not see eye to eye with each other, are standing. He says that the time has come when the country’s policies have to be changed. If this happens then Pakistan can also benefit from India’s progress.

India getting stronger day by day

Shahzad has also mentioned India’s progress and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his article. Chaudhary wrote in his article that no one talks about PM Modi in Pakistan. He is no less than an anonymous personality in this country. But the reality is that no one has been able to do the work that Modi has done to brighten India’s image at the international level.

According to Shahzad, India is getting stronger day by day and the Pakistan government will have to keep this in mind.

Foreign exchange reserves

According to Shahzad, the US and Russia may have strained relations, but when it comes to India, both countries are seen standing with PM Modi.

“India is moving forward on its own policies and conditions. Ukraine has continued to buy oil from Russia even after the war and the public is getting its benefits,” he wrote.

“India’s dream is to become the third largest economy in the world by the year 2037 and it can achieve it. It has already overtaken the UK to the fifth position. Foreign exchange reserves have also reached 600 billion dollars. While Pakistan has only $ 10.19 billion in foreign exchange reserves left.”

Pakistan must change policies

According to Shahzad, whether it is business or IT or military, India is no longer behind anyone. Even now countries like Saudi Arabia are ready to invest up to $72 billion in India but turn their backs on Pakistan. Pakistan has to beg for up to seven million dollars. China, an old and dear friend, has also started cutting corners.

Advice to Pakistan

Shahzad has advised the Shahbaz government that the time has come to redefine the policies of the country. India needs to make policies more bold. Shahzad has asked the government of Pakistan to work in that direction, which will take it to economic progress. He says that if Pakistan does not do this, then it will be recorded in the pages of history only.

“It is time to recalibrate our policy towards India and be bold enough to create a tri-nation consensus, along with China, focusing on Asia to be the spur for wider economic growth and benefit. That alone will turn geoeconomics into a strategy. Breaking away from convention and boldness in conception can address this newer paradigm. Or we may be reduced to the footnote of history,” Shahzad concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.