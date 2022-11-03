Pakistan: Man rapes mother-in-law, sets her on fire after she refuses to marry him

Lahore: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly raped his mother-in-law and later set her on fire after she refused to marry him in Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Sherakot area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

The victim, who is 40 years old, has alleged that her son-in-law raped her and later set her on fire, police stated.

“My son-in-law wanted to marry me and upon refusal, he raped and set me on fire,” the woman said.

She has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries.

The police have arrested the accused, named Mahmood and are further investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.