Pakistan lacks ammunition, economic strength, cannot afford war with India: Ex-army Chief Gen Bajwa to journalists

New Delhi: Pakistan’s former Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reportedly told two senior journalists that Pakistan lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight against India, news agency ANI quoted a UK-based Pakistani media ‘UK44’ as saying.

Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra in an interview with UK-based Pakistani media ‘UK44’ revealed that Gen Javed Bajwa had doubts about Pakistan’s military firepower.

According to Mir, Gen Bajwa admitted that Pakistan “cannot go to war with India”. Citing Gen Bajwa, Mir said that during a conference of commanders, Bajwa confessed that the “Pakistan Army is no match for the Indian Army.”

“After the incident, he asked Faiz to at least inform Foreign Office about it, however, Bajwa came and lectured them — the same lecture given to us—do you remember — tanks are not in condition to work, there is no diesel for the movements of cannons,” said Mir.

The Pakistani journalists said that Gen Bajwa had in 2021 revealed that he held secret talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit was planned to Pakistan soon after a ceasefire was announced between the two countries in 2021.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa’s deal on Kashmir has not yet been revealed to Pakistani citizens. After the ceasefire along the Line of Control with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to visit Pakistan. When Foreign Office came to know about it, they went to Imran Khan as they were unaware of it. Imran Khan said that he knew about it and the talks are going on with NSA Ajit Doval, but Imran said that he had no confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan,” said Mir.

Pakistan has been facing its worst economic crisis. There’s a shortage of food and medicines and Islamabad is still struggling to acquire a much-needed IMF bailout.

