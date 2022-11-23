Pakistan: Khalistani terrorist behind Mohali RPG attack dies mysteriously in Lahore

Lahore: Mohali terror attack mastermind Harvinder Singh Sadhu alias Rinda has died under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan. According to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Khalistani terrorist died in a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan.

Indian intelligence agencies have claimed that his death was due to drug overdose. The Indian government had announced a ransom that the of Rs 10 lakh on Rinda.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was tasked with the investigation into the Mohali terrorist attack and the

various criminal cases related to Rinda. The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against the Khalistani terrorist.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, this notorious terrorist leader was sheltered by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. Rinda was recently admitted to a hospital in Lahore due to kidney problems. Indian intelligence agencies have claimed that the Khalistani terrorist was administered an overdose of drugs there.

Was the extra dose of drugs given because of kidney problems? Or did the ISI plan to assassinate Rinda? However, no information has been provided regarding these questions by the NIA.

The search for Rinda started after the terrorist attack in Mohali, Punjab in May this year. At that time, the terrorists attacked the office of Punjab Police Intelligence Department with a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). Earlier in November 2021, there was a terrorist attack on the office of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Punjab Police.

NIA detectives have claimed that Rinda was the mastermind of both incidents. The NIA has said he has more than a dozen cases against him. Besides Punjab, arrest warrants were issued against him in Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Rinda left India and sought refuge in Pakistan immediately after the Mohali terrorist attack. The NIA has claimed that he was there under the protection of the ISI.

On the other hand, the Pakistan government has denied this claim of the NIA. There are two Pakistan government hospitals in Lahore. One is Jinnah Hospital and the other is Services Hospital.

In a statement on behalf of the two hospitals, it has been said that no person named Harvinder Singh Sadhu or Rinda has died in the last two days, although a section of the international media claimed that Rinder died at the army hospital in Lahore.

According to reports, the Combined Military Hospital in Lahore was contacted. An official of the hospital, who did not wish to be named, said that a 33-year-old man has died there due to an overdose of drugs. The hospital official claimed that the person’s name was Mohammad Osman which intelligence agencies claim to be an alias used by Rinda.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.