Pakistan journalist reports from neck-deep water, internet says 'Hats off'

Time and again, the internet has brought forth some of the piece-to-cameras, which either leave you in splits or have quite an impact on your mind with the efforts and courage reporters show to do the in-depth analysis. While Pakistan’s Chand Nawab comes to everyone’s mind when we talk about unusual reporting leaving you in splits, another video has come forth that exhibits courageous reporting. In a video, which is making rounds on the internet, a Pakistani anchor can be seen reporting from neck-deep water. The journalist was reporting on the flood situation in the country when he gathered his courage to go into the neck-deep water.

The incident came to the limelight after a Twitter user shared it saying, “Dangerous, deadly, killer Pakistani reporting..There is a flood in Pakistan and news channels, the army, and Imran Khan too. All 4 become uncontrollable, and can do anything..”

The viral video opens by showing a reporter holding on to a boulder with his left hand and mic in his right hand, while his entire body is submerged in flood water with only his head and mic visible to the camera. The reporter can be heard describing the scenario in the high tide water, which after some time takes the reporter along with its flow. Unable to balance or stand straight, the reporter can be seen taking support of a hill to stop himself from moving.

Apart from being an instant hit on the internet, the clip has garnered innumerable attention from social media users, who praised the dedication and efforts of the reporter. One user commented, “Hats off to you sir for reporting.”

Hats off to you sir for reporting. — Inderjeet Singh (@Inderje16074004) August 29, 2022

Another commented, “This is true ground reporting.”

Shame on Indian Journalists who report such news using green screen in studios This is true ground report 🙏 — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) August 27, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed over 34,000 times, which is increasing constantly. According to the news agency AP, since mid-June, deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000. Pakistan’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious catastrophe".

