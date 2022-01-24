Pakistan journalist Chand Nawab reporting about Karachi weather riding a camel goes viral, watch here

Nawab also advised skinny and weak people not to come to the seashore as they can be blown away by the storm

Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab, who is known for his quirky reporting style, has once again tickled funny bones of social media users. This time, Nawab is talking about the weather in Karachi with a twist to his unique style.

In the video, the journalist can be seen reporting about the dusty winds in Pakistan’s Karachi while enjoying a camel ride. Reporting about the weather, Nawab said that cold winds are blowing and residents of Karachi have come to the seashore to witness the 'storm'. "My hair is flying, dirt is going into my mouth, I cannot open my eyes," he said.

Nawab also advised skinny and weak people not to come to the seashore as they can be blown away by the storm. He further said that people don’t have to visit the Middle East, and instead, can experience similar pleasant weather in Karachi. “Right now, I’m at a seashore in Karachi not in any desert of Arabia,” he is heard while riding the camel.

Check the hilarious video here:

Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi's dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

The video, which was posted by journalist Naila Inayat on her Twitter handle, has garnered 15.2k views and over 600 likes. In the caption, she wrote, “Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi’s dusty winter winds.” People praised the unique reporting style of Nawab and flooded the comment section with laughter.

A Twitter user termed Nawab as superman.

Another posted a funny GIF of the Pakistani journalist.

A Twitter user wrote that he is an amazing entertainer.

Another user said that Nawab has cross-border fan following because of his unique style.

The Pakistani journalist became an overnight sensation in 2008 after a video of him went viral on social media platforms. In that video, Nawab can be seen struggling to end his piece-to-camera. The clip was posted by one of his colleagues. It is said that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijan, played the role of a Pakistani journalist and the role was inspired by Chand Nawab.

