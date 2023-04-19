Quetta (Pakistan): Six mobile phone towers owned by Pakistani and Chinese firms were allegedly set ablaze by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) in Dasht tehsil of Kech district in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

These mobile towers were reportedly located along the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan.

In Kech, Balochistan’s Dasht Kambel, Jan Muhammad Bazar, Print Bazar, and Zarin Bug neighbourhoods, the BLA also attacked mobile towers of the Chinese business “Zong” and the Pakistani company “Ufone”. In a statement, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) asserted that all the equipment in the towers had been burned and destroyed.

According to media reports, similar attacks occurred on a second Ufone tower along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in Dasht, Kech, and on the Zong Company towers in Sungai Bazaar, Kech, where all the machinery was destroyed.

To aid their spy network and the Pakistan Army, Pakistan and China are building a network of cell phone towers in several locations around Balochistan. The towers are also allegedly employed for the surveillance of the civilian population in Balochistan.

To secure the CPEC route, cell phone towers were erected. Several Baloch groups have claimed that the Pakistan administration is deceiving the locals in order to prolong its occupancy of the territory and plunder the people and their resources by promoting the CPEC projects as being essential to the development of the Baloch people and Balochistan.

Additionally, two years earlier, in June 2021, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) asserted that its men had seized six employees of a telecommunications company and set fire to their facilities in Margat’s Chokhobi Wadh neighbourhood of Quetta, Balochistan.

In addition, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that its soldiers had kidnapped six workers from a telecommunications business and set fire to their offices in Margat’s Chokhobi Wadh suburb of Quetta, Balochistan, two years earlier, in June 2021.

Various communications businesses in occupied Balochistan have allegedly received repeated warnings from the BLA not to facilitate the expansionist aspirations of the imperialist powers (Pakistan and China), according to the BLA’s report from 2021.

China, in collaboration with Pakistan, set up a telecommunications network and has been using other telecom companies, including In order to spy on and track the movement of people in Balochistan, Hawaii and Subcon businesses (Netcom, Exeleron, ZTE) were involved.

An efficient project run under the “Universal Service Fund” is providing funding for each of these initiatives.

In the coastal city of Gwadar in Balochistan, where the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been threatened by Baloch freedom fighters, China has already partially carried out its economic and military ambitions against the will of the Baloch nation. As a result, China and Pakistan are constantly experimenting with new tactics for the genocide of the Baloch people.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

At the direction of the Pakistani military, telecom providers are erecting mobile towers in remote, hilly regions of Balochistan. China and Pakistan communicate classified information about Baloch freedom fighters through these telecom businesses, aiding the Pakistan army in escalating its ongoing military aggression and kidnappings of Baloch youngsters in Balochistan.