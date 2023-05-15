Pakistan: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets bail from Lahore High Court in Al-Qadir Trust case

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday in the Al-Qadir Trust case until May 23.

According to to a report by ARY News, Bushra Bibi’s attorney, Khawaja Haris, reportedly asked for a 10-day protective bail on her behalf. The high court reportedly granted the request and granted her bail until May 23. Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan came before the HC earlier in the day to request precautionary bail for the former Pakistan prime minister’s wife in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The petitioner asked the court to approve the protective bail because the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is investigating the case, has the authority to arrest her.

Imran Khan was instructed to participate in the Al-Qadir Trust case probe by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week. Details indicate that the Islamabad High Court granted Imran Khan temporary bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case in a written decision.

In accordance with the judgement, if Imran Khan obstructs the inquiry, the NAB may submit a plea to revoke his bail. Imran Khan may be brought before the investigating team whenever needed, according to the order.

Imran Khan “cannot get relief due to Article 245”, according to the order. This position was denounced as offensive by the Advocate General and the Additional Attorney General.

On May 9, Bushra Bibi filed a lawsuit against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case at the Islamabad High Court, and the NAB’s chairman and director general (DG) were added as respondents.

In the petition, it was claimed that Bushra Bibi’s political adversaries had launched a fictitious investigation, and it was asked that the court direct the NAB to provide information about the investigation to the media.

A NAB investigation into a deal between the PTI government and a real estate mogul, which reportedly resulted in a loss to the national exchequer of 190 million pounds, is currently involving Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders, according to Geo News.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain allegedly sent the government 50 billion rupees (190 million pounds) during the time, according to the charges against Khan and the other defendants, as reported by Geo News. They are charged with receiving an unauthorised benefit in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in the Punjab province’s Mouza Bakrala for the purpose of establishing Al Qadir University.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.