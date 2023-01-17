Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI prepares to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly

Peshawar: Even as Pakistan struggles with a worsening economic crisis and a consequent acute food shortage, the country is riddled with domestic political discord.

After holding a series of rallies and political meetings across Pakistan, Imran Khan has now decided to intensify his campaign against the current administration by dissolving the assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a Geo News report, as directed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has decided to dissolve the provincial assembly on Tuesday.

However, the report added that some ministers in the province are not in agreement with the KP CM’s decision.

The former Pakistan PM directed Mehmood Khan to send the summary for the dissolution of KP assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Geo News reported, adding the summary will be sent under Article 112 of the Constitution.

Even if the Governor decides against putting his signature on the draft summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, the House will stand dissolved within 48 hours, ending Thursday, according to the Geo News report.

The provincial assembly in Punjab, where, too, the PTI occupied the treasury benches already stands dissolved.

The Geo News report further quoted the KP CM as tweeting on Sunday, “God willing, the Tehreek-e-Insaf will again form its government with a two-thirds majority”.

He added that Imran Khan had ‘sacrificed’ his government for the sake of the country and will “soon be the prime minister”.

Mehmood tweeted that the people of Pakistan will now realise the importance of getting rid of a “self-interested political mafia”.

“We will complete the journey of development which was started under the leadership of Imran Khan,” the Geo News report quoted the KP CM as saying further.

According to the report, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi had earlier sent the summary for the dissolution of the House to Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on Thursday.

However, Rehman refused to sign it and the assembly was dissolved automatically on Saturday.

