Pakistan: Imran Khan will be tried in military court for ‘planning, executing’ May 9 violence, says Sanaullah

The ongoing crisis in Pakistan seems to be never-ending with the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be tried in a military court for the events of May 9 violence.

The development comes amid a government crackdown on Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its supporters over the violent demonstrations that followed Khan’s arrest earlier this month in Islamabad.

In an interview with the Pakistani publication, Sanaullah accused Imran of personally carrying out the planning of the attacks on military installations before his arrest on the day, adding that there was evidence to prove the claim as well.

When asked if Imran would be tried in the military court, Sanaullah said, “Absolutely, why shouldn’t he? The programme that he made to target the military installations and then had it executed, in my understanding absolutely is a case of a military court.

“The interior minister accused the PTI chief of personally orchestrating the May 9 riots. “They (PTI supporters) chanted a slogan that ‘Imran Khan is our red line’, and the planning and preparation were done on Imran Khan’s initiative and instigation.

“He carried it all out. He is the architect of all this discord,” adding that there was evidence present to back the accusation as well.”[The evidence] is documented, it is in tweets and his messages,” he added.

When asked how Imran was able to communicate with his party leaders even from jail, the interior minister replied, “All this [planning] was decided before he went [to jail] that ‘who will do what and where. And when he is arrested, what would be the strategy and duties? All of this was decided.

“Sanaullah’s remarks come a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there was no decision yet on Imran’s trial under the Army Act, adding, however, that he could not “rule out” such a possibility, Dawn reported.

For days, Khan’s followers attacked public property and military installations across the country. The violence subsided only after Khan was released on orders of Pakistan’s Supreme Court. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between Khan’s supporters and police.

The protesters stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore, called Jinnah House, and tore down a gate of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The riots had elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved, Dawn reported.

Punjab Police had also previously claimed that Imran and his close aides allegedly coordinated efforts to storm the residence of the Lahore corps commander and other buildings.

Police had detected over 400 calls made by the PTI chairman and other senior leaders to allegedly incite party workers to move towards the military officer’s residence in Lahore Cantt, and other sensitive public buildings, Dawn reported. It was observed that all the rioters were in contact with the PTI top leadership, based in Zaman Park.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar confirmed the use of Imran’s residence for planning the attack on the corps commander’s residence. Meanwhile, the government has okayed the use of military courts to try the suspects of the May 9 riots.

Sanaullah had said on Friday that 33 suspects, 19 in Punjab and 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were handed over to the military. On Monday, a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court (ATC) also directed the superintendent of the garrison city’s Adiala Jail to hand over eight suspects to the military for trial.

On Thursday, Khan proposed talks between the government and his party with the aim to end the ongoing political turmoil. The government has not responded to the offer.

On Friday, Khan claimed that several of his party officials and lawmakers have “quit at gunpoint” — and have not left his camp because of the rioting by his supporters, as some have said.

Separately from the political turmoil, Pakistan is also struggling with an unprecedented economic downturn. Talks between the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the International Monetary Fund for the revival of the $6 billion bailout package have been on the hold since December.

Khan has claimed that his April 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament was illegal and a conspiracy by Sharif, Washington and the military to discredit him. All three have denied the allegations.

With inputs from agencies

