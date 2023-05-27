Pakistan: Imran Khan seeks 'immediate talks' with govt as key members quit PTI

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tareekh-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has urged the Shehbaz Sharif-ruled government to arrange immediate meetings for him with state officials.

Khan’s decision to meet state officials comes amid mounting pressures on him following a country-wide crackdown on senior officials of PTI and supporters.

“I would like to appeal for talks because what is currently happening is not a solution,” Imran said in a live talk streamed on YouTube, warning that the country was headed towards anarchy.

An already cash-strapped Pakistan faced one of its biggest political crisis after Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court earlier this month.

According to Geo News, a number of members of PTI announced quitting the party following the crisis that ensued on May 9.

Politician Maleeka Bokhari said in a press conference in Islamabad, “I condemn the events that transpired on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful.”

She clarified that her “dissociation” from the party was not a cause of pressure and that “no one forced me into making this decision.”

Cheema in a separate press conference, said he and his wife could not continue with the Khan-led party due to the violence that ensued after the PTI chief’s arrest.

“I was there at the Corps Commander House myself. It saddened me to see what was happening there. The people who were involved in it should be punished,” he said.

The former finance minister of Pakistan Asad Umar also stepped down, bringing an end to his post as PTI’s Secretary General. He said, “Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I am resigning as Secretary General and core committee member of PTI.”

With inputs from agencies

