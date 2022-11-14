Pakistan: Imran Khan regrets visiting Russia during Ukraine invasion
While admitting that an official visit to Russia President Vladimir Putin even as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine was a mistake, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also attempted to hold out an olive branch for the Pakistan Army, saying that it can play a constructive role in his f
Lahore: Imran Khan, who had paid an official visit to Russia President Vladimir Putin even as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, has admitted that the move was a mistake.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also attempted to hold out an olive branch for the Pakistan Army, saying that it can play a constructive role in his future plans.
“Neutrals had told me that it was a suitable time to pay a visit to Russia. I was unaware that Russia would attack
Ukraine. There are different points of view of Russia and the West,” Imran Khan said.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, however, tried to justify his meeting with Vladimir Putin by pointing out that Pakistan needs cheap oil, gas, wheat and military equipment from Russia in order to tide over its economic crisis.
“We need Russia to purchase cheap oil, gas, wheat and military hardware. I had told the neutrals that the conspiracy will destroy the economy,” Imran Khan said.
