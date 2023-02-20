Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz has slammed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for “hiding in a bunker” and using “women as a shield”.

Imran Khan is expected to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday for the verification of his signatures on three documents in the Election Commission of Pakistan protest case.

In an informal conversation with journalists in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz made reference to the PTI chief living at his property there while avoiding appearing in court despite repeated orders to do so, Geo News reported.

The Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year. Recently, he announced kickstarting his party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement starting February 17.

Maryam Nawaz further alleged that Imran Khan had drafted a 12-year plan to rule Pakistan, however, his plans were thwarted by Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment, but could not do so,” she said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan Army chief’s appointment. “Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his (Khan’s) plan failed,” she claimed.

Without naming anybody, Maryam further spoke about “some people”, who are on their way out, trying for Imran Khan’s facilitation. “No institution is supporting Imran Khan. PTI’s defeat is inscribed on the wall,” she said.

Pakistan Elections

On possibility of elections in Pakistan, Maryam asserted that while she is preparing for elections, she doesn’t care when they are taking place.

“We are ready whenever the election takes place. I am going to the public,” Maryam said, stressing that her party is working hard and will win the polls.

On rising inflation in the cash strapped country, Maryam acknowledged that people will not respond well to it, however, she claimed that her government is rebuilding the Pakistan economy which the Imran Khan-led administration in Islamabad had ruined.

“The country is under development. The focus should be on progress,” she said.

Imran Khan to appear before high court

Security has been beefed up at the Lahore High Court ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance.

Over 200 police officials have been deployed outside the courtroom of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, while barricades have also been installed.

According to The Express Tribune, the difference in the signatures was noted by Justice Sheikh while hearing Imran Khan’s protective bail plea last week in a case pertaining to the protests outside Pakistan’s election commission.

(With inputs from agencies)

