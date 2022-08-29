Pakistan horror: 8-yr-old Hindu girl gang-raped, her eyes gouged out

The incident came into light after a Hindu rights activist in Pakistan tweeted a video clip in which the victim can be seen on a stretcher while her parents were taking her inside a hospital compound

Pakistan: In yet another incident of crime against minorities in Pakistan that have become endemic to the Islamic state, an eight-year-old Hindu girl was brutally gang-raped in Umarkot region of Sindh province, her eyes gouged out after that.

The minor was brutalised on Sunday. The suspects allegedly scratched her entire face.

The incident came into light after a Hindu rights activist in Pakistan tweeted a video clip in which the victim can be seen on a stretcher while her parents were taking her inside a hospital compound.

#CAA

8-year-old Hindu girl Kavita is stabbed in both eyes during gang rape in Umarkot, Sindh-Pakistan. She is in hospital, still bleeding and in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/NSA2S0IHum — KeepitDope_Singh (@WiseWolf_Rsingh) August 28, 2022

A woman accompanying the victim’s family to the hospital can also be seen in the video. The woman told news reporters that the girl’s condition is horrible because the bleeding has not stopped.

“She has been continuously bleeding from her genitals, the doctors in the local emergency hospital have referred her into BIDS hospital where a gynaecologist will examine her condition because she is continuously bleeding,” she said, adding that the girl is in desperate need of antibiotics.

“The rapists have literally scratched her entire face and have also gouged her eyes, just looking at her once is enough to give anybody chills down their spine,” she said while adding that the poor in Pakistan have no place. “Anybody can see the condition of this girl, this is not the only case, thousands of incidents like this happen every day but no action is taken whatsoever, where should these people go, government must answer,” she said.

In another video clip posted by the Hindu rights activist, victim’s mother told a news media that the victim had gone to a local shop, but did not return. In the video the woman can be seen talking in native language.

8-year-old Hindu girl Kavita D/o Maru Bheel is gang raped & tortured so severely that she was almost dead when they left her. She is admitted in Umarkot, government hospital Sindh-Pakistan. Doctors confirmed the rape. pic.twitter.com/vGay5ewKdU — KeepitDope_Singh (@WiseWolf_Rsingh) August 28, 2022

She was recovered by Umarkot police hours after her disappearance. The cops took her to civil hospital in the region and have lodged a probe in the matter. The accused are currently on the run, police making efforts to arrest them, said reports.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.