Pakistan: Hindu man dies after he was chased away from hospital, stripped, beaten by cop and 'thrown' in drain
Islamabad: In yet another horrifying incident raising concerns over the security of minority communities in Pakistan, a Hindu man was stripped, beaten up mercilessly by a local policeman and chased to the drain well from which his body was later discovered.
The incident took place in the Tando Muhammad Khan area of Sindh last month.
#Pakistan: Hindu man dies after he was chased away from hospital, stripped, beaten by cop and 'thrown' in drainhttps://t.co/wtVdyWTwGF pic.twitter.com/iJqyBO1pwL
— Firstpost (@firstpost) October 5, 2022
The 35-year-old man, named Alam Kohli, was beaten up by police constable Qadir, and later chased to the drain well from which his body was later discovered. His family has alleged that Alam was thrown into the drain well by the official, though the police have registered an FIR of death by suicide.
According to Dawn, the victim’s family claimed that Alam took the extreme step after having been subjected to violence by Qadir.
The accused has not been arrested yet, according to reports.
Incident recorded in CCTV
Alam, a resident of Pandhi Wah, had gone to the civil hospital in the area where he got into a heated argument with Qadir, who was on duty there.
The policeman had beaten him black and blue, while the incident was recorded in a close-circuit television camera, the report stated.
It added that Alam somehow managed to run away from the hospital in a bid to hide himself from the cop and jumped into the well.
After hearing about the incident, Alam’s relatives blocked the Hyderabad-Sujawal road and informed that due to fever, he had been visiting the hospital for two days.
(With inputs from agencies)
