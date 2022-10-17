Pakistan: Hindu girl kidnapped at gunpoint in family's presence by Muslim men, sexually abused

Islamabad: In yet another shocking incident raising concerns over the security of religious minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu girl was abducted at gunpoint by a Muslim man and eight others from her house in the Gharo region of Sindh.

According to local media reports, the accused — Shahid and eight others — abducted the girl from her house in front of her family members. She was allegedly kidnapped for sexual exploitation.

The incident took place on the night of 10 October.

As per reports, the family members of the girl have lodged a complaint against the accused, however, the police is yet to take action in the matter.

Last month, at least 23 cases of atrocities against Hindus have been highlighted in the regional news channels in Pakistan in the month of September. These include incidents of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and mob lynching among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

