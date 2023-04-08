Pakistan High Commission issues over 2,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims ahead of Baisakhi celebrations

New Delhi: Around 2,856 Sikh pilgrims have been granted visas to be in Pakistan for the upcoming Baisakhi celebrations from 9 to 18 April.

The Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted, “On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023.”

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023.@ForeignOfficePk@salmansharif_pk@epwing_official — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) April 7, 2023

After they enter Pakistan on 9 April, the pilgrims would be able to visit all the key pilgrimage locations in the neighbouring country including Kartarpur Sahib, Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib before they return to India on 18 April.

According to The Express Tribune, all the 2,856 pilgrims would enter Pakistan via the Wagah Border and following their immigration and customs clearance, they would take a special train to Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, a Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The visas are issued under guidelines of the ‘Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974’.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries, the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

