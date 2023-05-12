Pakistan govt slams country’s Supreme Court for freeing PTI chief Imran Khan
Imran Khan experienced a significant sense of relief on Thursday when Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the former prime minister's arrest was 'illegal' and commanded his immediate release after he was brought before a bench as per its directives
Imran Khan Arrest: In a sign that the conflict that has sparked unrest throughout the nation is far from over, Pakistan’s government has criticised the Supreme Court for releasing former prime minister Imran Khan from custody and vowed to find other ways to arrest him.
Imran Khan experienced a significant sense of relief on Thursday when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that the former prime minister’s arrest was “illegal” and commanded his immediate release after he was brought before a bench as per its directives. Following two days of violent protests by Imran’s supporters in response to his imprisonment, troops were stationed throughout Pakistan’s capital.
Imran Khan, the detained former prime minister of Pakistan, was scheduled to appear in court on Friday after the Supreme Court declared his arrest earlier this week, which led to fatal confrontations across the nation, to be illegal.
“Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Imran Khan during a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Imran Khan was sentenced to eight days in jail on allegations of corruption, marking the end of a rare campaign of defiance against the dominant military.
In response to Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members have battled with law enforcement in a number of towns and marched up to the Pakistan Army headquarters.
Imran Khan’s supporters accuse military of having orchestrated Khan’s ouster in April last year. The military denies any involvement.
