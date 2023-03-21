Pakistan: Govt servants 'leaking' digital census data on TikTok, other social media apps

Islamabad: A government body in Pakistan has raised serious reservations over unauthorised disclosure of the official information on social media platforms by government servants engaged in census duties across the country.

In an official letter, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has expressed disappointment over use of social media apps by the officials currently engaged in census duties, according to reports.

On March 1, Pakistan launched its first-ever digital population and housing census. On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that it will help future planning and efficient utilisation of resources ahead of the general elections slated for end of 2023.

“Today marks the launch of Pakistan’s very first Digital Census’23. This transparent system of data collection will feed into informed decision-making, future planning & efficient utilisation of resources. Congrats to all the organisations for designing this system indigenously,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Census data ‘leaked’ on TikTok

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, official spokesperson of PBS and Member (Support Services/Resource Management), highlighted in the letter that government servants are not allowed to indulge in unauthorised disclosure of the official information. He added that they should avoid sharing the official documents, or participate in furthering any information that appears to be misleading.

However, it has been noted that some officials performing census-related activities frequently engage in actions or behaviour that does not comply to the necessary standards of official conduct, despite the clear instructions and the applicable legal framework.

As per reports, some TikTokers, intentionally, and even census enumerators are uploading content on social media platforms. This in return is causing “unnecessary embarrassment for the census authorities both at provincial and federal levels,” reports said.

According to the letter, it is the responsibility of province governments to manage and oversee census field activities through their personnel.

Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has requested the concerned authorities to issue necessary directions to the field staff engaged in digital census duties, and ask them to refrain from such activities.

Further, they have been asked to take strict action against ones who are unlawfully engaged in uploading unauthentic and misleading content regarding the digital census on different social media platforms.

Mixed reactions to the digital census

Amid tight security, Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics is conducting the digital census across the country.

While many have lauded the Shehbaz Sharif-government for carrying out the same, there are few, including ministers from the fedral government, who have raised serious concerns over the census.

A few weeks ago, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at separating from the federal government if their reservations regarding the digital census were not addressed.

Raising concerns over Pakistan’s first-ever digital census, he called it a “flawed” exercise and added that conducting the digital census at the time of the elections was not the solution. He said PPP wanted a “fair” census and not a “flawed” digital census.

(With inputs from agencies)

