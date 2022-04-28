Pakistan government planning to slap treason charges against Imran Khan

Treason cases are also likely be filed against former speaker and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly who helped Khan scuttle a trust vote brought on by a united Opposition on 3 April

Troubles seem to be far from over for the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as the Pakistan government is planning to file a case of treason against him.

According to a report by News18, treason cases are also likely be filed against former speaker and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly who helped Khan scuttle a trust vote brought on by a united Opposition on 3 April.

It seems that the initial fears of Khan being accused of treason for violation of constitutional provisions have materialised. Soon after the ex-prime minister had dissolved National Assembly a clutch of petitions were filed in various courts citing the provisions of the constitution that Khan had abused to cling on to power. Only the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had rejected one of these petitions as "frivolous", while the decision on other petitions still remains pending in the courts.

The relevant provisions of the constitution based on which the petitions have been filed against Khan include Article 5(1) under which "loyalty to the state and obedience to the constitution and law" is an inviolable obligation of every citizen.

Another article included in the petitions -- Article 6 -- states that any person who abrogates or attempts to abrogate the constitution by use of force shall be guilty of high treason, adding that an act of treason cannot be validated by any court including the Supreme Court.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif too had said that Khan and all others involved in the "conspiracy" against the nation were guilty of high treason and should be tried for desecrating the Constitution.

Blocking a no-confidence vote that expected to remove him from office, Khan had dissolved the National Assembly and called for new elections on 3 April. Following which the country’s apex court’s ruled that the National Assembly’s dismissal by President Arif Alvi at Khan’s advice was illegal and unconstitutional. Three days later Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence

