Pakistan: Four militants killed in encounters, weapons and ammunition recovered

Peshawar: Security forces in Pakistan have killed four terrorists in two separate encounters in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to reports, heavily-armed militants attacked a police mobile van on Thursday in the Nisatta village of Charsadda district. A police team, acting on information received on the suspects’ hideout, rushed to the Gujarabad area of the district.

Police said that three militants were killed in a gun battle between the forces and the terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the militants, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanobar Khan said, adding that those killed were actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

They were wanted for an attack on a police post on January 21 in which a constable was killed and two policemen injured. They were also wanted for an attack on a police post in the Nowshera district on December 3 last year.

In another incident in the district, police gunned down a terrorist in the Shabarra area when he opened fire at police personnel at a security checkpoint. The militant opened fire at the police after he was signalled to stop for a search.

The incidents came days after a Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up inside a well-protected mosque in Peshawar, killing over 100 people, mostly policemen.

